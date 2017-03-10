Danone launches Greek yogurt; aims doubling India biz by 2020

French nutrition and dairy major Danone has expanded its offerings in the dairy segment with launch of Greek yogurt as it targets doubling its India business by 2020.

“Being world’s No 1 fresh dairy company, we will leverage our global expertise in yogurts to build the category in India and establish the relevance for the category through the right product innovation. The dairy division is poised for a healthy growth with new product offerings,” Managing Director, Danone India, Rodrigo Lima was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: The newly launched product will be available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, where Danone has fresh dairy presence.

Earlier this year, Danone announced plans to double its business in India by 2020. The company had said it will bring in global brands in the country and has lined up 10 new launches for this year.

However, the company did not disclose to PTI the size of its India business at present. In the last two months, the company has launched its global flagship infant nutrition brand ‘Aptamil’ In India and also Protinex Grow in the health food drinks segment.

The company is currently present in nutrition and dairy segments in India. It started the nutrition business in 2012 with the acquisition of nutrition portfolio from Wockhardt Group.

Danone Greek Yogurt is available in Blueberry and Mango flavours and priced at Rs 35 for a 80 grams cup.