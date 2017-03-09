Rethinking Retail: A study by Infosys

The growth and maturity of digital channels have steadily increased the expectations of consumers, who now look for an integrated shopping experience across all their touch points with a retailer – be it an online comparison, a feedback from social media, a delivery system, or an in-store experience.

An Infosys study reveals retail insights from 1,000 consumers and 50 retailers across the United States. Key highlights include the need for consistency in brand interaction across channels, rising expectations for personalization among consumers, and how retailers are focusing on providing seamless Omnichannel shopping experiences.

