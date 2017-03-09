McDonald’s to launch concept restaurants to improve customer experience

As part of a brand transformation, McDonald’s India is launching a series of concept restaurants with enhanced digital capabilities to improve customer experience, and expects to open 5-10 outlets in the city in the next 18 months.

According to a PTI report: Called ‘Experience of the Future’ (EOTF), the McDonald’s outlet in Mumbai features self-ordering kiosks, table service, and has also introduced several healthy options on the menu.

“This is the next phase of brand transformation for McDonald’s in India. We are launching our EOTF outlets in Mumbai first, and will take this to other cities over the next 2-3 years. In the next 1.5 years we could open about 5-10 outlets in Mumbai,” Vice-Chairman, Westlife Development, Amit Jatia was quoted by PTI as saying.

Westlife Development is the franchise owner of McDonald’s in South and West India. It intends to have 20 per cent of its restaurants as EOTF in the next 3 years, he said.

“With EOTF we want to also provide customers with brand new menu choices,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

McDonald’s has been moving towards a healthier menu over the past few years offering lower sodium in fries and nuggets, lower calorie sauces, and preservative-free patties.

The restaurant is now launching soups and salads as well.

“We are launching farm fresh salads and transitioning existing wraps to wholegrain wraps. The launch follows consumer demand for more variety,” Jatia was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company has enhanced its efforts in the area of sustainability by installing smart handwash systems, that will help save about 4 lakh litres of water a year. It has also used power-saving LED lighting, and is using reusable cups and bio-degradable cutlery in these stores.

The QSR restaurant has about 252 McDonald’s outlets as of December 2016. It also operates McCafes to enables WDL to broaden its addressable market beyond the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry and grow baseline sales.

McDonald’s has also refreshed its delivery application, and says about 50 per cent of sales comes from online ordering, through its app and website.