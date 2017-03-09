HyperCity to host Tastes of Britain festival

The UK Department for International Trade and HyperCity Retail (India) Ltd. launched a British food and drink festival – ‘Tastes of Britain’ at the HyperCity Malad store in Mumbai.

The festival brings together an exclusive collection of forty British brands together for the first time in India in one store.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Mumbai and Director General UK Trade, Economics and Prosperity, Kumar Iyer, along with Chief Executive Officer, HyperCity Retail (India) Ltd, Ramesh Menon, inaugurated the festival amidst a gathering of food lovers.

Kumar Iyer said: “Tastes of Britain, at HyperCity malls across India, is going to be a great festival of British food and drink. There will be a myriad of British products here for people to experience from British shortbreads to the immensely popular range of Jamie Oliver Pesto sauces – there will be something for everyone!”

“I’m looking forward to this week’s launch in HyperCity Mumbai, not least as I am looking forward trying my hand at cooking some of my own favourite foods.”

Iyer even took the lead and participated in a live cooking session where he tested his culinary skills using all British products on display. He also joined customers in sharing and eating the food he had cooked during a product sampling session in the store.

Ramesh Menon said, “HyperCity is a one-stop shop for the highly evolved Indian customer seeking an exhilarating shopping experience, wide range of products and best customer service. Through ‘Tastes of Britain’, we aim to elevate HyperCity as an aspirational retailer, which is above the current run-of-the-mill ones; raising the bar for the entire industry. Since British cuisine has always been experimental with its multicultural flavours, making it a potpourri of eclectic styles, we want to savour these authentic products exclusively at HyperCity for our well-deserving customers. Also, we wish to capitalise on the opportunity and trigger impulse purchases in-store and drive strong category growth.”

HyperCity is hosting the Tastes of Britain festival from March 8 to 31, in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi stores.

During this nearly month-long festival, they will host cooking sessions with expert chefs offering culinary treats using the finest British produce available at HyperCity. The store will also host select sessions showcasing authentic British dishes, including Full English Breakfast, English Garden Salad, Old fashioned cucumber tea sandwiches, Harissa Chicken Traybake and Cranberry Sponge Pudding.

British brands like Waitrose, Clarks, Batchelors, Jamie Oliver, Grain, Harlteys, Beanies, Walkers, Loyd Grossman, Epicure, Artisan Grains, Tracklements, Dorset Cereals, Shortbread House of Edinburgh, The Fine Cheese Co., Mondovino, Eat Natural, Belvoir, Clipper, Tate and Lyle, Gardiners of Scotland, Manjaga, Nairs, Santa Maria, Beanies, Anti Snack+, Aah Bisto, Alfez will be on display during the festival.