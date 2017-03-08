Piyush Kumar Chowhan

Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited

Piyush Kumar Chowhan is an experienced professional working in areas of retail strategy, business analytics, customer loyalty and CRM, retail business consulting and supply chain management.

As CIO for Arvind Brands, he is responsible for IT strategy and execution of technology for all its brands business.

He has an experience in setting up new strategic groups, BU’s in areas of business, finance operations and analytics to achieve strong business benefits.

He posseses a strong domain knowledge in retail, e-commerce and supply chain management while working for global retailers like Walmart, Target, Circuit City, Tesco, Best Buy etc.

He has setup and managed competency centers/ teams for retail and supply chain as shared service or captive units. He also has an exposure in building practice/ COE in business analytics and retail consulting.

He specialises in business analytics, retail analytics, IT strategy, retail technology solutions, program management, P&L management, business consulting, IT delivery, PMO setup and ERP implementation.