Benu Sehgal joins Vegas Mall as CEO

Benu Sehgal, the name that turned around DLF Mall, Saket in just about six months as the Senior Vice President of DLF Utilities Limited and Mall Head of DLF Place, Saket has now been appointed as the CEO of Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

Expressing her feelings about the gigantic upcoming venture in Dwarka, CEO, Vegas Mall, Benu Sehgal said, “Vegas is a wave, it’s a phenomenon of the era in south west Delhi. It will set new parameters in retail & entertainment.”

The promoters of Vegas mall, said, “Her diverse experience in spearheading such super ventures is award winning and is sure to navigate the brand she has associated herself with to a greater and grander success. Running a successful mall is both an art as well as science. It requires a perfect blend of the skill set of an artist along with strong business acumen. She has definitely mastered the science as well as the art of running super ventures such as Vegas Mall with an absolute success. And she is sure to shine on the Vegas way.”

Vegas, being true to its name and fame, is shaping up to be one of the most trend-setting landmarks in the capital, flaunting the future of malls!

It’s the first ever mall in Dwarka and one of the biggest in Delhi. It is spread in a mammoth area of 13,957 acres of Dwarka. Vegas is an inspiring urban space comprising of a Mall, a High Street Retail, a 5-star hotel, a 3-star hotel, service suites and a Superplex which is India’s largest multiplex, spanning across 20 Lac square feet of developmental area.