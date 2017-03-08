Satyen Momaya appointed as CEO at Celio Future Fashion

Satyen P. Momaya has been appointed as the new CEO at Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. India.

A seasoned professional, Momaya holds over 20 years of experience working across Retail, Telecom and Consumer Durables industries. He has a successful track record in building a strong profitable business and achieving market growth objectives.

At Celio Future Fashion, Momaya will be spearheading the Retail Business right from operations and management to marketing related activities and revenue generation. He will be responsible for the growth and development of the brand – Celio in India, and will also work towards making it a premier menswear brand in the country.

He believes in collaborative leadership, building a winning team and follows the motto of “Execute without Excuse”.

Momaya previously had a successful 9 year stint at Levi Strauss India Pvt. Ltd. where he was the Director Retail since March 2015 for 2 years and led the Retail Business for the brand. Prior to this, he has also worked at Vodafone, LG Electronics and BPL Ltd.

He is a post graduate in Management Studies from Poona University.