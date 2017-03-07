Pooraan Jaiswal

CTO

Globus Stores Pvt Ltd.

Pooran Jaiswal is an accomplished IT professional with more than 17 years of experience defining, prioritizing, planning, and driving the execution of existing and future product lines, development and maintenance of fleet services (transportation), e-commerce, e-learning, mobile applications and ERP using Agile, SDLC process/ methodology.

Some of his accomplishments include successfully setting up cloud data centers, portals, product groups and building teams from scratch in various organizations, with minimal attrition.

The top five priorities for Jaiswal for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, integrating methodologies to manage co-existence of multiple disparate systems used in retail, building and enhancing the mobile strategy, data security and fraud protection and up-skilling people and getting organizations digitally savvy.

According to Jaiswal top three challenges retailers will face from a Tech POV are constant innovation, data security and adopting new technologies.