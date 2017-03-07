The Home Depot launches massive hiring drive, to fill 80,000 positions this year

On Monday, The Home Depot announced that it is looking to fill 80,000 positions in stores and distribution centers nationwide for its spring selling season.

Opportunities are available at The Home Depot’s nearly 2,000 U.S. stores, as well as 75 distribution facilities. They include customer service and sales, lot associates, freight and receiving, store support and cashier positions.

The company’s Merchandising Execution Team – responsible for setting merchandising displays and ensuring products are customer-ready – is also hiring this spring.

The company has sped up its online application process by as much as 80 per cent even as it begins sorting through applicants for 80,000 posts.

The company also is highlighting the personal stories of current Home Depot associates to give job seekers a glimpse of the fun and interesting people that make up the company’s rich culture.

According to Home Depot, its profit sharing program has paid out more than $1 billion in bonus checks over the past five years and the company has granted more than $127 million in tuition reimbursement over the past 11 years.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,278 retail stores in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2016, The Home Depot had sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion.