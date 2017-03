China and the United States (US) jockey for top honors while Germany holds firm…

China is the most competitive manufacturing nation, for now. Consistent with the previous 2010 and 2013 Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index studies, China is again ranked as the most competitive manufacturing nation in 2016, but is expected to slip to second position as global executives provide their perspective on how the next five years will play out…

Click Here To Download The Full Report