Big Bazaar offers special shopping delight for customers on Women’s Day

Big Bazaar has given an innovative twist to Women’s Day celebrations. The FMCG giant understands that its customer’s biggest delight is shopping. Customers who will shop for Rs 2,000 or more will get gift vouchers worth Rs 1,000. They can buy from a wide assortment of categories like Personal Care, Beauty Products, Home Décor, Kitchen Essentials, Food, among others.

While all the stores and hoardings are flooded with offers on Women’s Day, Big Bazaar, has actually turned this special day to ‘Women’s Shopping Day’ in true sense. Understanding its customer’s biggest delight being none other than shopping, Big Bazaar is welcoming all with exclusive offers which are hard to miss.

Also, any woman who searches for her name on Google on March 07 could receive a surprise voucher of Rs 100 from Big Bazaar communicating the Women’s day celebration!

“Women play a significant part in making decisions at home and outside. Big Bazaar celebrates women and the role they play, as care givers and decision makers. Celebrations like these give us a chance to convey our regard to women and make them feel special,” said CEO, Big Bazaar, Sadashiv Nayak.

