    IKEA conducts multi-stakeholder workshop to plan Maharashtra store

    Global home furnishing retailer IKEA conducted a multi stakeholder workshop in the city to co-create its Maharashtra strategy.

    IKEA recently purchased 23 acres land in Navi Mumbai for its first store in Maharashtra

    The workshop was attended by Government officials, industry leaders, key opinion leaders, IKEA suppliers, NGOs, IKEA management and potential customers, IKEA said in a statement.

    “These insights will help IKEA to have an effective understanding of the local community and build a plan that best complements the needs and aspirations of a progressive Maharashtra,” Chief Executive Officer, , said.

    The agenda pertained to how the company will stimulate the home furnishing market and drive the sustainability agenda in the state.

    IKEA recently purchased 23 acres land in Navi Mumbai for its first store in Maharashtra. The store expects to generate 500-700 direct employment opportunities, it said.

