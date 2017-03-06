Da Milano goes global; opens first store in Dubai

Da Milano, a nearly three-decade old high end leather accessories brand has launched its first exclusive store at the world’s most coveted shopping destination, Dubai.

Spread across an area of 2,500 sq.ft. at the shopper’s paradise, Ibn Battuta Mall, the boutique has been custom designed keeping in mind Da Milano’s unique style and creative aesthetics with the latest technical know-hows and an ambience that exudes luxury. The store will retail both Da Milano and Rosso Brunello falling under the house of the Da Milano group.

Holding a signature medallion of Da Milano, the boutique carries the latest Spring Summer’17 collection along with the brands signature styles. From handbags, travel, and business essentials to footwear – a complete range of lifestyle products is on display. An extensive collection of small leather goods is also showcased including wallets and belts.

Talking about the expansion, Managing Director, Da Milano Group, Sahil Malik said, “It was just a matter of time. Clients from across continents have been yearning for the brands presence in global retail destinations. The Middle East is a fast growing and emerging market and holds immense growth opportunities and we plan to expand to another 10 stores within the next 15 months.”

Opening its horizons further to elite and cosmopolitan consumers who appreciate fine craftsmanship, the group will launch another exclusive store in Dubai at Burjman Mall by March’17.

“Not only will we endear them with the renowned Da Milano quality, we will serve them with a sublime retail experience”, assured Sahil Malik.

Currently Da Milano has 63 company operated showrooms including 11 stores at leading airports, showcasing hi-quality leather accessories for men, women and for the elite travel customer.