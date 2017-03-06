Crocs widens product portfolio, expands retail footprint; aims to double India business in 3 years

The US-headquartered footwear brand Crocs is looking at doubling its India business in 3 years as it widens product portfolio and expands retail footprint.

“We are growing at over 35 per cent year-on-year. In terms of outlook, we will be doubling our India business in 3 years. We will achieve this through widening our product portfolio and geographic expansion,” Managing Director, Crocs India, Deepak Chhabra was quoted by PTI as saying.

He was further quoted by PTI as saying: “We are looking at expanding beyond our core beachwear offerings. We plan to expand our brand to a pure casual footwear brand. Over 4-5 years, we want to be a larger player in the casual footwear category and capture 10 per cent market share.”

According to a PTI report: The company, which does not share its financial numbers, globally sold 55 million pairs of shoes in 2016. It sold 1.5 million pairs in India last year.

At present, the company has 1,000 points of sales including over 35 exclusive stores.

On expansion, Chhabra was quoted by PTI as saying: “We plan to open 50 standalone stores this calender year. Going forward, standalone stores will be an important growth channel for us. We want to expand our retail network in East and North-East part of the country.”

Crocs operates in over 90 countries around the world and offers casual footwear for men, women and children.