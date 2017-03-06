China’s iVOOMi set to enter Indian smartphone market

Chinese electronic major iVoomi is all set to enter the Indian market with the launch of mid- to low-range of smartphones, the company said on Monday.

To begin with, the company will unveil iV505 (priced at Rs 3,999) as its first smartphone in the country this month.

“We are committed to establish iVOOMi in the Indian market with our innovative products loaded with highly valued SmartMe OS (Customised OS) and features at an affordable price,” said Global Business Head, iVoomi, Bradley Yan in a statement.

The smartphone comes with Jio-ready 4G-VoLTE SIM cards on both the slots, flash charge technology and Android Marshmallow 6.0.

The brand has also planned to launch four smartphone models in India ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000.

The company has a broader plan for Indian market and intent to establish its research and development and manufacturing unit in India by 2019, the statement said.