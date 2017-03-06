Amitabh Bachchan joins OnePlus as brand ambassador

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday welcomed superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the first-ever “OnePlus Star” — a select group of distinguished OnePlus users.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be working with the most exciting technology brand in India, OnePlus, a truly disruptive technology company known for its premium quality and craftsmanship,” Bachchan said in a statement.

“Being a OnePlus user myself, I am thrilled to represent the brand in India and become a part of the passionate community of OnePlus fans to take the brand legacy ahead,” he added.

In January, the company opened its first ‘Experience Store’ in Bengaluru that will be a one-stop destination to experience the complete range of OnePlus products.

“Our association with Bachchan will further strengthen this bond, give our users a greater sense of purpose and help the brand scale to new heights,” added CEO and Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau.

The company’s latest flagship OnePlus 3T is rated as the best smartphone based on consumer ratings on Amazon India.

“We are delighted to welcome Amitabh Bachchan as our brand representative in India. As the brand grows to the next level, we aim to continue to bond with our community in a more meaningful and engaging way,” Lau added.