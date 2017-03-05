Patanjali Ayurved, Ruchi Soya strengthen partnership

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., India’s leading Agri and Food FMCG company and a leader in cooking oils and soy foods, has announced a major acceleration in the scale of its processing agreements with Yogrishi Baba Ramdev Ji promoted Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

According to a ANI report: The refining and packaging tie-up has now been extended to include processing and packaging of edible oils at Ruchi Soya’s plants at Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with Rajasthan which was signed In February 2017.

The initial agreement had been signed for Rajasthan, however, looking at the strong demand for the 3 major varieties of edible oils soybean, sunflower and mustard oils; both the organisations have inked further agreements for processing and packaging and thereby, allowing them to rapidly scale up and further cement their positions in the Rs 1,25,000 crore edible oil market.

Ruchi Soya would process and pack the crude oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved as per Patanjali’s specifications for high quality physically refined oil.

Commenting on the expansion of the tie-up, Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Industries, Dinesh Shahra was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are glad to enhance our relationship with the addition of two of our major plants for processing and packaging edible oils for Patanjali. This expanded association is testament to the quality of edible oil processed and packaged at Ruchi Soya’s facilities. We have been cognisant of the need to utilize the idle capacity and our efforts to explore opportunities in this direction shall continue.”

Similar to the agreement for Rajasthan that was signed in February 2017; these further agreements are for an initial period of three years.

Commenting on the expansion of the tie-up, Chief Operating Officer, Ruchi Soya Industries, Satendra Aggarwal was quoted by ANI as saying , “Patanjali is eyeing sales of Rs. 20,000 crore in three to four years’ time from the cooking oils business.

These agreements will have positive benefits for Ruchi Soya Industries as it will allow the company to lease out spare capacities as well as bring down the overall cost of processing for the respective units and improve profitability.”