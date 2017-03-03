Anil Shankar

Customer Care Associate and VP

Shoppers Stop Ltd

Anil’s foray into IT began when he assumed the role of IT Manager with Sterling Holidays India Ltd. His journey into the retail sector took flight when he joined Shoppers Stop and set up its IT processes and data networks.

In 2006, he took his work a notch higher by setting up technology shared services for every format in the group, which culminated in his appointment as CIO in 2014.

The top five priorities for Anil Shankar between 2016 and 2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, integrating methodologies to manage co-existence of multiple disparate systems used in retail, building and enhancing the mobile strategy and data security and fraud protection.

According to Anil, top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Tech POV are achieving a balance between strategy and tactical gains from technology, convergence and providing differentiated, unique and personalized experiences.