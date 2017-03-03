Micromax launches Home Assist app for ACs; eyes 10 pc marketshare in 3 years

Micromax Informatics has launched a new range of air-conditioners with “Micromax Home Assist” application to help smartphone users who can place servicing requests through the mobile app.

The app will also assist potential customers to schedule demo requests, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are introducing the ‘Micromax Home Assist’ application for our AC and TV consumers to help facilitate, raising any enquiry or complaints with utmost ease and faster redressal,” said Vice President – Consumer Electronics, Micromax Informatics Ltd, Rohan Agarwal.

Micromax has extended its product portfolio with the launch of seven split air-conditioners and one Window air-conditioner.

“The key differentiator for our air-conditioners is the local innovation that we have built as per consumer feedback, along with the right implementation. We believe that as a brand we are very well entrenched to grow this category,” Agarwal added.

Micromax Home Assist app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

Micromax is also aiming to capture a market share of 10 per cent in the coming three years.

“We are expecting a market share of 10 per cent in coming three years time,” Business Head – Consumer Electronics, Micromax, Sunil D Sharma was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company introduced ACs as a pilot project last year in June-July (2016) and this will be the first year to see a complete line-up of ACs from Micromax, he said.

The present size of air-conditioners market in the country is 40 lakh units and in the range of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, he said.

The investments made into the AC products is “substantial” and it is a continuous process, Sharma said.

Micromax has manufacturing plants in Rudrapur, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and in Telangana.