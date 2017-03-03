Linen Club expands retail presence; opens store in Aurangabad, Nagpur

Linen Club, the premium linen fabrics and garments brand from Jaya Shree Textiles, a unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, has launched their new exclusive showroom recently at Bajaj Nagar in Nagpur. This is Linen Club’s 132nd exclusive brand outlet in India and 28th in Maharashtra.

The brand has also launched their new exclusive showroom recently at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad. This is Linen Club’s second outlet in Aurangabad city.

The sprawling showrooms span around 1,000 sq. ft. The outlets offer finest European linen fabrics and ready to wear apparels in various colours, hues and textures suitable for every occasion and climate. The store also offers premium custom tailoring services to the customers. To add to its newest offering, the brand also has accessories such as stoles, laptop bags, ties and scarves. The ready to wear collection from Linen Club Studio includes 100 per cent pure linen shirts, trousers, shorts and t-shirts.

The brand Linen Club is the pioneer brand of linen fabric in India. To produce the best of linen, the raw materials are sourced from France and Belgium and processed at their state of the art facilities by using the finest technology and exemplary craftsmanship along with meticulous quality policy to preserve the purity and originality of linen.