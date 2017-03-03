Crompton Greaves changes its name to CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Avantha Group’s Crompton Greaves said its name has been changed to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, with effect from February 27.

“Avantha Group Company CG announced that effective February 27, 2017 it has changed the registered company name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd,” the company said in statement.

The company is presently a fully integrated B2B power transmission and industrial solutions provider with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.

The products of the B2B segment of the company have been marketed under the existing registered CG logo ‘CG logo – Copy’ globally, while the consumer products under the erstwhile B2C segment of the company was manufactured and marketed as ‘Crompton’ or ‘Crompton Greaves’.