Can’t pick and choose restaurants for hygienic standards: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the authorities not to pick and choose any restaurant on the pretext of hygiene and safety standards in the eateries in the city.

The court was hearing a case related to Delhi’s Kake Da Hotel. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva’s remark came while ordering withdrawal of a notice issued against Kake da Hotel, a popular eating joint in the heart of the national capital.

The court, in a brief hearing, also told the Food Safety department of the Delhi Government that they must check the standards maintained by every eating joint instead of picking and choosing any restaurant.

On February 22, the Food Safety department raided the 86-year-old eatery and took away food samples after an unverified video showed a cook kneading dough with his feet.

The restaurant denied the charge.