Manpasand Beverages ties up with IRCTC; eyes presence in all railway stations

Manpasand Beverages ties up with IRCTC; eyes presence in all railway stations

By  
-
SHARE

Fruit juice manufacturer on Thursday said it has tied up with e-catering service for its drinks ‘’ and ‘’ and is eyeing presence in all railway stations in the coming fiscal.

Manpasand Beverages ties up with IRCTC; eyes presence in all railway stations
Manpasand’s beverage brands are present in 24 states through more than 200,000 retailers, over 2000 distributors and 200 plus super stockists

The company’s Mango Sip is currently available in all major formats of IRCTC. It has started supplying Fruits Up in key stations and aims at expanding its presence across entire railways network, it said in a statement.

Chairman and MD, Manpasand Beverages, said: “We have tied up with the IRCTC’s online catering service and our products ‘Mango Sip’ and ‘Fruits Up’ will be available soon via e-catering.”

It has tied up with IRCTC for direct selling to vendors as well as with its e-catering service to sell their brands.

Manpasand’s beverage brands are present in 24 states through more than 200,000 retailers, over 2000 distributors and 200 plus super stockists.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR