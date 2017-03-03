Manpasand Beverages ties up with IRCTC; eyes presence in all railway stations

Fruit juice manufacturer Manpasand Beverages on Thursday said it has tied up with IRCTC e-catering service for its drinks ‘Mango Sip’ and ‘Fruits Up’ and is eyeing presence in all railway stations in the coming fiscal.

The company’s Mango Sip is currently available in all major formats of IRCTC. It has started supplying Fruits Up in key stations and aims at expanding its presence across entire railways network, it said in a statement.

Chairman and MD, Manpasand Beverages, Dhirendra Singh said: “We have tied up with the IRCTC’s online catering service and our products ‘Mango Sip’ and ‘Fruits Up’ will be available soon via e-catering.”

It has tied up with IRCTC for direct selling to vendors as well as with its e-catering service to sell their brands.

Manpasand’s beverage brands are present in 24 states through more than 200,000 retailers, over 2000 distributors and 200 plus super stockists.