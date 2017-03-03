Herbalife to make nutrition products for Indian consumers

Nutrition major Herbalife and contract research firm Syngene on Thursday announced setting up a research and development (R&D) centre to make nutrition products for Indian consumers.

Located in Syngene’s campus on the city’s southern outskirts, the hi-tech facility has a separate goods manufacturing practices formulation lab to support product testing, sampling and end-product development.

“Syngene scientists will work on R&D projects of Herbalife for product development, sensory evaluation and testing and scientific content writing on nutritional products and supplements,” Country Head, Herbalife, Ajay Khanna told reporters here.

Syngene experts will also do project management, develop formulations, undertake analytical service, stability study and other related services to make world class nutrition products for the partner.

“As practicing good nutrition habits is becoming a way of life, it is imperative to ensure that we deliver high-quality and affordable products to our consumers,” said Khanna.

Herbalife will also bring in global nutrition products to India and develop flavours for the Indian palate for producing and marketing them locally.

“We see many synergies in this association and feel it is natural for us to partner with Herbalife to help it in its quest of advancing better nutrition,” noted Chairperson, Syngene and Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

As Syngene’s fifth dedicated facility and second for nutrition research, the lab is a testimony of its capabilities to deliver innovative solutions in wide industry segments.

The US $4.5-billion Herbalife employs about 8,000 people worldwide.