Wydr to organise virtual trade fair for wholesalers, retailers in India

E-commerce wholesale app, Wydr, announced the launch of a virtual live trade-fair for wholesalers and retailers across India, as it completes one year of operations.

According to a ANI report: Wholesalers and manufacturers from across India will get a platform to showcase their product portfolio at the E-Fair, which goes live from March 7 to 9, 2017. It will also enable them to interact live with retailers and other bulk buyers.

“The US $400 bn Indian wholesale segment is seeing a huge shift to online sales. By bringing to India the first of its kind online trade exhibition for independent retailers, Wydr is changing the way buyers and sellers discover each other,” Founder and CEO, Wydr, Devesh Rai was quoted by ANI as saying.

The E-Fair has presently confirmed participation from more than 300 brands and manufacturers across categories such as fashion, electronics, auto accessories and home decor. These manufacturers will be showcasing some of their best products on the virtual stall.

Wholesalers can respond directly to inquiries from retailers with the help of the live chat. The chat feature also enables buyers and sellers to record a negotiated price on the platform.

Retailers who visit the E-Fair can submit their own wishlist to the top sellers of the country. Wholesalers get first-hand information about what the market is interested in and respond accordingly.

Wydr is also setting up a special team to help visitors navigate through various categories and find the right sellers.

Currently, India’s wholesale trade market is a complex network of wholesalers and millions of independent retailers comprising of regional and local micro-networks. The reach is severely limited by geography.

In such a scenario, events like the India Wholesale E-Fair provide a virtual platform for all parties to engage ‘live’ with each other, irrespective of which part of the country they are based out of.