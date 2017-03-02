Parryware to supply sanitaryware products for Patanjali’s projects across India

Bathroom products maker Parryware said that it has formed an association with Patanjali Ayurved under which the company would be supplying its faucets and sanitaryware products for the latter’s projects across India.

According to a PTI report: Parryware is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Spain-based sanitary product maker Roca.

As part of this association, “Parryware sanitaryware and faucets will be used for all Patanjali’s upcoming projects across India,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on this association, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products, K E Ranganathan was quoted by PTI as saying: “We are delighted to associate with Patanjali which is also known and loved for its quality ‘make in India’ products. It is a proud moment for us as we have been entrusted for providing our bathroom products for all Patanjali projects across India.”

“As we aim to double our turnover to Rs 2,000 crore by 2020, we are further enhancing our manufacturing capacity with new investments in our existing factories and acquiring new units too to support our product demands,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The company has also joined hands with Home Town, a home solutions provider promoted by Future Retail Ltd, for selling its products at Home Town stores.

“As part of this exclusive tie-up, a dedicated section showcasing the beautiful range is set up in bathroom section at Home Town stores. These include the complete bathroom offerings from Parryware including WCs, basins, showers, faucets, etc, it said in a separate statement.