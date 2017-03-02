Furniture brand Ottimo’s flagship store gives customers the feeling of moving about in a house

Premium furniture and interiors brand, Ottimo – a retail space showcasing influential interiors brands from Italy alongside its homegrown production – has launched its flagship design studio in Ghitorini, New Delhi.

Ottimo is the brainchild of Ashok Basoya, the founder owner of Blacksmith, an interior design firm established in the year 2000. Since 2001, Basoya has been experimenting with materials, forms, textures, finishes, walls and more to deliver aesthetically pleasing and user friendly interiors. Ottimo is the culmination of his desire to bring affordable, world class furniture to India.

The company makes available, the latest range of Italian interior solutions and furniture in India. It also offers contemporary and interior design oriented solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

Speaking exclusively to Indiaretailing Bureau, Ashok Basoya said, “Ottimo is all about contemporary, luxury furniture. And in the world of furniture, nobody does it better than the Italians. So, all our furniture is either Italian or our home production with 100 per cent Italian finish.”

He further added, “We work only with well established, and well known companies with a huge amount of expertise. We have Lualdi Doors, which is a more than 150-year-old company with many door design awards to its credit. Then we have Operae Home from ATL which is regarded as ‘the place’ to manufacture sofas in Italy. Then there is Aster Cucine for kitchens, Tumidei for furniture, EmilGroup for tiles, Momenti for art in the form of furniture, wallpaper, tiles and accessories. We also have Miele kitchen appliances with a live kitchen in our studio. So, the idea is to offer the customer a complete experience of the Italian lifestyle. In addition to this, we also offer design services.”

The display studio is spread over 3,100 square feet of space that has been creatively partitioned into secular areas. The areas are accessible through each other, thereby, giving customers the feeling that they are moving around inside a house.

The studio showcases a variety of sofas, beds, doors, walls and floorings, kitchens, children’s room, rooms within rooms, studio apartments, kitchen appliances, home automation and more. Ottimo promises to provide the latest collection of all the brands it features as and when they are launched in Italy.

“Recently, Lualdi launched two new doors in India – Edges designed by Marco Piva and L 7 designed by Pierre Lissoni. We have them at our studio. Then, in April, all the brands will be launching new collections at the Salone del Mobile Exhibition in Milan. Those will be available here too at the same time. Also, we will be soon launching a collection of coffee tables by Ottimo,” revealed Basoya.

The products at Ottimo are a mix of premium and luxury segment, though the retailer is yet to put a price tag on them. Despite that, Ottimo is upbeat about doing well since the luxury segment is booming in India.

“In context of our furniture, I would say we have a mix of premium and luxury furniture. The premium factor being the result of superior quality. So the client is more than happy to pay for it because they know they are getting a superior product. For instance, in the children’s bedrooms by Tumidei, eco-friendly material is used with water-based paints,” he concluded.

“We are quite optimistic about the business and retail environment in India. We are a growing economy with an increasing number of global travellers. And that automatically translates to exposure to different brands, lifestyle, cuisines, quality and more. So, the client today is aware of the latest trends and demands quality,” he concluded.