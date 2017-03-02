Flipkart’s customer first mantra wins it top awards in customer service in retail/ e-commerce

Flipkart’s relentless focus on customers was recognized at the Customer Engagement and Loyalty Summit 2017 last month, where it won top awards in the retail and e-commerce category. Currently in its 10th year, the Customer Experience Awards is the country’s oldest and best known platform that honours excellence in customer service in India.

Flipkart secured the ‘Best Customer Experience Award of the Year – Retail/e-Commerce’ after being evaluated by a jury comprising of senior corporate executives, on parameters such as innovative solutions, contact centre responsiveness and overall impact of those initiatives on the business in the last 12 months.

Flipkart also bagged the ‘Hansa Cequity Customer’s Choice Award’ — a special jury recognition that was the result of an independent online research of around 12,000 frequent e-commerce shoppers across Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do at Flipkart and we are committed to ensuring they get the best overall experience when shopping with us. Coming after a recent Red Seer Consulting report that listed Flipkart as India’s most trusted e-commerce brand, these awards cement our leadership position not only in the market but also in the customer’s mind.” said COO, Flipkart, Nitin Seth.

Flipkart has over the years taken rapid strides in delivering a seamless online shopping experience through India-specific innovations such as cash on delivery, easy returns, same day delivery and instant refunds, that have paved the way for the e-commerce market in India. These innovations have resonated well among customers in India, who are highly sensitive to changes, setting an industry benchmark.