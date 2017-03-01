PepsiCo to modernise ITIs in Maharashtra

Global beverages giant PepsiCo will help develop skills of workers in different food processing plants in Maharashtra and modernise the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, an official said here on Tuesday.

The collaboration plans came in a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra K Nooyi when a letter of intent was exchanged.

Nooyi and Fadnavis discussed ways and means for skill development in the state with the focus on support from PepsiCo to modernise the ITI (technical institutes) and work on developing the skills of the workers engaged in various food processing plants here.

Further plans and the proposed investments for the same shall be discussed in follow-up meetings next month, it was decided at the meeting attended by PepsiCo India Chairman and CEO D. Shivakumar and CEO (AMENA) Sanjeev Chadha.

Having a healthy existing partnership in the state, PepsiCo has committed to invest further in Maharashtra with increased agricultural sourcing.

The company has invested Rs 180 crore in a citrus processing facility in Nanded with plans to create an integrated citrus cluster which can improve livelihood and provide long-term security to the farmers.