Danone launches health drink Protinex Grow; eyes 10 pc share in HFD segment

With an aim to garner up to 10 per cent market share in Health Food Drinks (HFD) segment by 2020, Danone India has expanded its portfolio by launching ‘Protinex Grow’ in the domestic market.

According to a PTI report: The French nutrition and dairy major has introduced Protinex Grow in West Bengal and Karnataka in the first phase, which collectively hold 22 per cent market share in the segment.

“We are expanding in the HFD category. We have plans to extend it pan India… Now with Protinex Grow, we are expecting for a market share of up to 10 per cent in next three years in the category,” GM – Nutrition Business, Danone India, Raphael Radanne was quoted by PTI as saying.

Danone plans to extend the portfolio by launching 10 more products in India.

“We have aggressive plans to double our sales in the nutrition portfolio by 2020 and also grow the overall business in India. We have lined up 10 new launches this year to expand our portfolio. We recently launched our global infant formula brand Aptamil in India,” Managing Director, Danone India, Rodrigo Lima was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company would soon introduce Neocate and a range of product of IEM (inborn error of metabolism).

Neocate is an infant formula and is for the children who have severe allergy from cow milk. IEM is a rare genetic (inherited) disorder, in which the body can not properly turn food into energy.

Besides this, Danone is also working on fortification of UHT milk.

Lima added that Danone is looking at India as a hub for its global market. Danone India, which currently exports to neighbouring markets as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, is scouting for more global markets.

“We are in talks with other Danone affiliates for exports of products to other markets,” Lima was quoted by PTI as saying.

Over contribution of exports to its global markets, he was quoted by PTI as saying: “Right now its too small. We have just started and its growing very fast. We would do more than double this year.”

Danone has presently 8 brands in nutrition segment in India totaling 80 products.

“We are launching four more brands and six more would be in the future,” the company spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying.

Protinex Grow comes in two flavours- chocolate and malt and is priced at Rs 320 for a 400 gm pack.