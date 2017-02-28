Vikas Gupta

CEO

ITC (Wills Lifestyle, John Players)

ITC has changed the role of Vikas Gupta, who joined the conglomerate in January from Cello Writing Group of Companies where he was the CEO. Now, he has been given the charge of its Wills Lifestyle and John Players stores as Chief Executive Officer.

Gupta, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, had joined ITC in January as Chief Operating Officer of the lifestyle retail business. He previously held positions such as President of kitchen and bath at Kohler India, Director (confectionery) for Warner Lambert India, and also did a sales stint at Colgate-Palmolive. His experience in retail includes managing Lacoste’s India business.

Gupta joins a small team of senior executives at ITC who have been recently hired laterally from the industry. They include Sameer Satpathy, who heads the personal care business having joined from Marico, and Sanjay Singal, a former Dabur executive who is the chief operating officer of ITC’s dairy and beverages business.

Gupta specialises in aiming profitable growth, rapid turnaround and quick transition.

