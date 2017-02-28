Mark Alexander Langer

Chief Executive Officer

Hugo Boss

German fashion house Hugo Boss has named Mark Langer, its finance chief since 2010, as the company’s new chief executive to bring the business back on track after disappointing results recently.

Langer, who has been with Hugo Boss for 13 years, has replaced Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, who stepped down in February. Being a Chief Financial Officer at Hugo Boss, Langer was responsible for Finance and Controlling, Investor Relations, Legal, Compliance and Risk Management, IT, Logistics, Human Resources and Director for Labor Relations.

In 1995, Mark Langer started his career as Associate at McKinsey & Company in Munich before he joined Procter & Gamble in Schwalbach as Financial Analysis Manager Europe in 1997. After two years, he returned to McKinsey & Company to become Senior Associate and Project Leader in New York and Düsseldorf.

Mark Langer joined HUGO BOSS AG in January 2003 as Director Finance and Accounting. After also having served as Senior Vice President Global Replenishment for two years, he became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Managing Board in January 2010.

Mark Langer has studied in Munich and Hagen, obtaining a Master degree in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering.