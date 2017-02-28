Snapdeal launches GST Guru initiative to train sellers on GST roll out

Snapdeal, India’s largest online marketplace, has announced the launch of GST Guru, a program which will include a range of initiatives to help prepare the sellers on its platform for the impending GST reforms, expected to roll out this July.

The program has been launched under the aegis of the Snapdeal Seller Training Academy — which offers comprehensive training and development opportunities to sellers to derive the maximum benefit from the marketplace, as well as e-commerce overall.

Senior Vice President – Business, Vishal Chadha said, “The GST is one of the most wide sweeping reforms launched by the Government of India in the recent times, and will deeply affect how business is conducted and reported in our country. Late last year, we realised that there is a lot of confusion, especially among MSMEs on how they will be impacted by the changed tax structure, as well as other GST related formalities. This program was therefore launched to bring expert help to our sellers, to make the transition as seamless for them as possible.”

As part of the GST Guru, Snapdeal is offering sellers an exhaustive range of resources to ensure they are up to speed with impending policy changes. The GST 101 series of weekly newsletters offers information around the top areas of concern for sellers, and helps them prepare for the big shift. Likewise, a Weekly Business Digest that addresses pressing topics for sellers as and when they emerge is running special editions on GST compliance. Additionally, Snapdeal will also provide accounting and taxation advice to sellers, in collaboration with subject experts.

Besides the GST Guru, Snapdeal also provides year around handholding to sellers through various mediums. “Unbox Success” is an interactive program where sellers are encouraged to send in their queries, challenges, and successes through videos and directly upload them to a microsite dedicated entirely to seller learning. An evidence of the high engagement with the platform is the 150+ seller videos created and shared by sellers organically in the last one month alone; wherein sellers generously shared feedback and suggestions on the recent new additions to Snapdeal’s seller support panel. The Snapdeal Seller Training Academy You Tube channel which offers information on a wide range of topics through 100+ videos relevant across seller lifecycle, receives over 2 lakh views on a monthly basis.

Snapdeal has invested deeply in building a resource rich but intuitive repository of all things Snapdeal — from the simplest of questions like how to list a product to more nuanced topics like how to interpret financial reports. Sellers can easily perform a Google like search on any query and receive the answers in a format of their choice (written FAQs/video/step by step guides), within minutes.