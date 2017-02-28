ShopClues appoints ex-Reliance, Zopper top executives to lead marketing, HR

In a bid to further strengthen its senior leadership, e-commerce firm ShopClues has appointed Zopper’ Harneet Singh as Vice President, Marketing and Reliance’s Babu Vittal as Head Human Resources, a statement issued by the firm said.

“Both of them come with solid experience in their respective fields and we look forward to the positive impact of their leadership, dynamism and proven abilities in scaling our business growth,” Radhika Aggarwal, co-founder and chief business officer of Shopclues said in the press note.

Singh was previously chief business officer at Zopper, a hyperlocal marketplace for electronics, where he handled marketing strategy and brand building across channels covering online, offline, mobile, digital and strategic alliance partnerships. He has also previously worked with Domino’s Pizza India as senior vice president of marketing.

At ShopClues, Singh will oversee Marketing strategy and Brand building across channels covering online, offline, mobile, digital and strategic alliance partnerships.

Vittal on the other hand led the HR department at Reliance Communications, and before that, was senior director HR at Flipkart where he oversaw compensation and benefits, performance management and organization design.

He is a certified design thinker from Stanford University, alumni of XLRI Jamshedpur, and holds an engineering degree from the University of Madras.