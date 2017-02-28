From Brick-n-Mortar to Click-n-Mortar: Insync Shop Fittings unveils Smart Shop at Euroshop 2017

Insync Shop Fittings, a brand of Safe Enterprises, one of India’s most experienced names in the field of retail display solutions is all set to hit the global scene with a bang! The brand will unveil its latest shop fitting solutions designed to give impetus to Omnichannel retail at Euroshop 2017 held in Dusseldorf Germany this March.

Images Retail caught up with, Founder and Head Research & Development at Insync, Huzefa Merchant, to get an insight into this mega move.

With your latest product launch you want to transform brick-and-mortar into click-and-mortar. In your opinion, why is this necessary in the Indian context?

As per a recent study by PwC and Capgemini consulting, the top three things that matter to shoppers today are – product information, the ability to view a brands complete portfolio at once and easier check outs. All the three are hallmarks of online retailers.

The sensory stimuli provided by brick-and-mortar when complimented by the convenience, practicality and efficiency of digital retail, is a potent formula for retail success. So click-and-mortar is not only relevant for retailers today, it could mean the difference between survival and extinction.

With digitalisation and cashless economy initiatives being led by no less than the PM of India, e-commerce will definitely see upturns. If we embrace the facts and evolve as retailers than the natural evolution will lead us to an integrated retail realm, which we call click-and-mortar.

How will the integration of digital technology into shop fitting influence the growth of Omnichannel retail in the country?

Convenience is key to driving any change. By integrating touch screens and shopping apps at the real point of sale, the shelf where the merchandise is displayed, we provide more convenience to the shopper as compared to wall mounted or kiosk mounted display screens. These screens run apps that can integrate online and offline offering from a brand, provide product information and real time offers, capture and analyse shopping trends and provide retailers with relevant data regarding the shopping trends of each individual store location. They assist customers in web rooming but now from within the store itself and even purchasing at the shelf where the product is displayed, allowing shoppers to view their existing carts or adding new products from the store to a shopping cart that can be accessed later, thus providing them with the flexibility of both ‘click and pick’ or even ‘buy in-store and get at home’.

Thus we are improving the shopping experience on the whole by integrating the online with the offline. Our Powered Shop fitting technology, allows retail designers and planners the ability to create click-and-mortar environments that are agile and dynamic, like the smart shoppers that they’re built to entice.

Why participate at Euroshop?

We’ve always been interested in creating a global sales network, even when we first started Product development at Insync, we designed every component from scratch to be in step with both global design sensibilities and quality standards. After our products have been specified by leading retail design firms like Fitch and have been used in leading retail roll outs like fbb, Hypercity, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, Splash and many other market leaders in India and the Middle East, we’re quite geared up and confident that we can take up roll outs across EMEA and are hoping Euroshop is a right step in that direction.

You’re unveiling your latest solutions at Euroshop, Germany this March. Why should visitors stop by your booth at EuroShop 2017?

Retailers and retail designers today are working very diligently to create a new generation of stores for a new breed of shoppers. We have focused our efforts on the one thing that matters most in retail: ‘Converting browsers into buyers’. Our Shop Fitting technology brings the POS to the real point of sale, The Rack!

Shelves embedded with LED lighting, provide light where it matters most, eliminating the shadows projected by the shoppers own body as a result of the light coming from ceiling mounted lamps that throw light behind the shopper, improving merchandise presentation as well as increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of in store lighting.

By enabling scanning of merchandise and a technique to power up touch screen technology we also assist in data capturing at every shelf, in turn increasing operational efficiency while reducing the cost of each sale at the same time.

Insync will be at Euroshop 2017, Dusseldorf, Germany from 5-9 March at Hall 11, H 41