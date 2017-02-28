Baggit Founder Nina Lekhi’s biography ‘Bag It All’ released

Nina Lekhi, Founder, MD & Design Curator launched her book, Bag It All with Bollywood celebrity Athiya Shetty on Tuesday. After collating accolades from the industry for being the most loved bag brand of the industry and receiving several awards for her business acumen, the spirited entrepreneur launched the book that marked the completion of over 25 years of business.

The book recounts her inspirational and challenging journey from a failure in college to a 100 crore company that was built with the power of love and intent.

The event saw an interesting dialogue between Nina and Athiya as they shared favorite passages, recounted the old stories and advice for entrepreneurs filled with encouragement, grit and determination.

WHO’S WHO: Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit

The event was also graced by Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and his wife, Manna Shetty, who have believed in and supported the Baggit journey.

Published by Jaico, the book has been penned down by Suman Chhabria Addepalli with a foreword by Rashmi Bansal, and is being touted as an inspiration for every entrepreneur.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Nina Lekhi said, “My secrets are in these pages, the story of how a C-minus student – a failure in college – became an A-plus entrepreneur. When I started out, I just wanted to earn some pocket money. But I had a point to prove to myself. Along the way, I became a wife and a mother and navigated the twists and turns of personal and professional life trying to balance the two. Each challenge forced me to be innovative and level up. Each step towards success has helped me grow personally and the company to what it is today. And yes…If I can do it, so can you.”

Athiya Shetty, added, “It is so fabulous to meet such inspiring entrepreneurs. And this is one I know and admire personally. I have always had a deep respect for Nina and the way she has grown her company. It is so good to see entrepreneurs …especially women entrepreneurs do so well! I for one am all for it! You go girl! I wish her and this fabulous book that will be a source of great inspiration for many entrepreneurs out there, lots of success.”

Nina’s never-quit-attitude has always set her apart. Her book describes how she was one of the first homegrown women entrepreneurs in the country to take the big risk from being a small homegrown business owner to a store to a retail chain that has now grown to 47 EBOs and 300 MBOs across the country.

Breaking stereotypes and setting new standards in the industry and in the world of entrepreneurship has been a way of life for Nina. She chose to take the road less travelled and today when looking back on that journey, has an inspiring story to tell, that she hopes will inspire others to move out of their comfort zone and be more.