Winning Stories of Excellence: When Domnio’s employee instead of delivering pizza delivered humanity

On a rainy night, Amit was returning from a delivery at Rangpo (Sikkim). He was riding by and came upon the scene of an accident. A car had skidded off the road – it was now stuck with the rear lodged in the bush at the side of the road.

Passers-by halted, but nobody had approached the car for the fear that it might topple off the side of the hill, into the valley below. But Amit was not one of them. He went right to the car and saw a family in it – a 7-year-old child was in the back seat, the mother lay unconscious and the father’s foot was caught under the handbrake, making movement impossible.

Amit balanced his weight at the edge and started pulling the child out of the car with his legs. His actions motivated other bystanders to jump in and help. They called for an ambulance and managed to pull back the car onto the road.

The family was then transported to the hospital where they all recovered and got a second chance at life, thanks to the actions of one brave person.