Winning Stories of Excellence: How a Domnio’s delivery boy turned into a saviour

It was an ordinary day for Mohammed Ghouse, who was delivering pizzas in the neighbourhood. A customer had placed an order from work for his pizzas to be delivered at his residence.

He wasn’t home yet and so Mohammed waited a couple of minutes before calling the customer and asked him to open the door and collect his order. The customer said that he was still on his way and that his mother was in. When Mohammed said no one responded to the bell, the customer requested him to go into the house from the other entrance and give the pizza to his mother who was old and had a hearing problem.

This was against the company policy but the customer was insistent. Mohammed agreed on one condition – that the customer be on the phone while he entered the house. On going in, Mohammed found the old lady on the floor, struggling to breathe.

He relayed the incident to the customer on the phone, asking him what he could do to help. The customer was shocked. He told Mohammed to locate her inhaler and give it to her. Mohammed followed his instructions while telling him to remain calm.

In the words of the customer “Mohammed saved the day only because of the way he handled the situation at hand and for that, I will be eternally grateful to him.”