Winning Stories of Excellence: When Domino’s employee took away all the worries of a customer

After her shopping trip, Shilpa was tired and hungry. The feelings were more acute, given her pregnancy. She stopped at Domino’s Pizza to grab a bite.

When she entered the outlet, Kiran Kale welcomed her and offered to help with her bags so that she could relax and place her order. Within a few minutes of placing her order, Kiran noticed that Shilpa was frantically looking through some of the shopping bags with a worried expression on her face.

On enquiring about the cause of her distress, she told him that she was missing a bag with a very expensive watch that she had purchased for her husband on the occasion of their anniversary.

Kiran asked her for the details of all the stores that she had visited and might have left the bag in. She told him and he smiled. He told her to enjoy her meal – he was going to do his best to find it.

He got on his bike and began his search. When he reached the last outlet on the list, he found the bag. He made the owner of the store speak to Shilpa, who told him it was okay to give the bag to Kiran.

When Kiran came back to the store and handed the bag over, Shilpa couldn’t find the words to thank him. She even offered him some money for his excellent service but he declined, saying that the only thing he wanted was for her to keep visiting Domino’s.