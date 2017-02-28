Winning Stories of Excellence: Domino’s employee lends a caring hand

One evening, a mother and her 4-year-old son walked into Domino’s because the child insisted on having some pizza. Purabi Das assisted them with their order.

After a while, there was a strange smell and Purabi noticed that the child had vomited on the pizza. The mother was embarrassed since there were other customers all around them.

Purabi acted quickly. She reassured the mom and asked her to remain calm while she cleaned the table. She even took the child to the washroom and helped him clean up. With permission from the mother, Purabi gave the child some Oral Rehydration Solution to make him feel better. She then got them seated at another table and gave them another complimentary pizza along with a coke.

The guest was speechless. She’d never experienced this kind of turning around of a situation, all thanks to Purabi.