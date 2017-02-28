Winning Stories of Excellence: A Domino’s employee with a big heart

A customer had come to Kolkata for a wedding and while he shopped in the market, he placed an order for a pizza to be delivered to his hotel.

When he was returning, he got mugged and his wallet was stolen. Harrowed, he returned to the hotel where Chandan Kumar was waiting with his pizza. The customer told him that he needed to cancel the order. On being asked why, the customer told Chandan the reason – he had no money to pay for it.

Much to his surprise, Chandan said that he would pay for the customer’s pizza from his own pocket. Going a step further, he even asked him how he would get back to his hometown. The customer told him he had already booked his train ticket but would have to pay the hotel. Chandan off ered him Rs.500 and told him he could transfer it to his bank account once he got home safe and sound.

The customer was overwhelmed. He even took the time out to write to the company, thanking them for this miracle called Chandan.