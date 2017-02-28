Winning Stories of Excellence: An act of bravery by Domino’s employee

One day, Sisira, a student in Ooty, walked into Domino’s Pizza. Sometime during her visit, she used the washroom. She suddenly didn’t feel too well and fainted on the bathroom floor.

Samundeeswari S, a Domino’s employee noticed this and rushed to help Sisira. She quickly administered first aid and then sought the advice of a doctor who was at the outlet during the same time.

When the doctor told Samudeeswari that it was best to take her to the hospital, she got into an auto rickshaw and took her to the nearest hospital. When Sisira settled down a little, Samundeeswari called the Principal of the hostel and informed him about the situation.

She, along with her colleague Mahalakshmi, waited till the Principal came. By this time, it was already late but Samudeeswari was just glad that Sisira was in safe hands. She even reassured Sisira’s father that everything was okay, while he made his way from Hyderabad to Ooty.

Sisira recovered and her father paid the outlet a visit to thank the manager, the staff and the exceptional Samundeeswari, who had shown bravery, courage and kindness.