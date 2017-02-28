Marks & Spencer launches brand store on Amazon.in

British brand Marks & Spencer has launched its brand store on e-commerce platform Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

As the online fashion retail market in India continues to grow, the move responds to the changing way Indian customers shop and will help complement Marks & Spencer’s 56 stores across 27 cities in India.

“Marks & Spencer is one of the leading and most loved brands and our endeavour has always been to offer the best brands with the most curated selection of products to our discerning customers across the country. Offering Marks & Spencer merchandise on Amazon is another step in that direction and will be an extension of the portfolio of global brands that our customers can enjoy through our platform,” said Head of Fashion, Amazon India, Arun Sirdeshmukh.

Marks & Spencer’s launch on Amazon.in is in line with its international strategy to work with established online marketplaces to benefit from their scale, infrastructure and local expertise, the company said.

“We’re delighted to launch today on Amazon.in, India’s largest online store, making it even easier for our customers to shop with us. Our range of 1,000 quality, stylish products, combined with Amazon’s reach and fast delivery, means our customers can order something truly special online, wherever and whenever suits them,” said Managing Director, Marks & Spencer Reliance India, Venu Nair.

Customers in India can also shop Marks & Spencer products online with Myntra and Ajio.