Forever 21 strengthens its foothold; opens 15th store in India

Forever 21, a leading fast fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. strengthens its foothold in Mumbai with the launch of its 4th store, taking the total count to 15 stores in India.

According to a ANI report: The brand has gained immense popularity among the young and fashion conscious consumers and is bullish on retaining its position as the most preferred fashion destination.

Having established a strong affinity with fashionable Indians in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad, Forever 21 creates a new fashion destination for the uber-stylish Mumbaikars with its fourth store at Phoenix Market City. Bringing global trends and runway fashion closer to the fashionistas, Forever 21 promises to provide a fashion journey with the latest looks and Spring Summer 17 collection.

“We are proud to say that Forever 21 is the most loved fashion brand by Mumbaikars and our 4th store launch is a testimony to the love and support we get from our consumers. Forever 21 brings the latest global runway trends to India and we aspire to make them accessible for fashion conscious millennials. The new store at Phoenix Market City will house the latest Spring Summer ’17 Collection,” India Business Head, Forever 21, Abhinav Zutshi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Marking a new chapter in India’s fashion scene, Forever 21’s new store is spread over 12,000 sq.ft of retail space at the Phoenix Market City mall located in the heart of Mumbai. The store will stock the exclusive Spring Summer 17 Collection and make hi-fashion even more accessible at affordable prices.

Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will feature the retailer’s other brands, including 21MEN, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men of all ages; Love and Beauty a cosmetics line; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line. With this new store, the brand has increased its total store count to 15.

The fast fashion brand introduces new styles every week, thus making it the ultimate fashion terminus for youngsters.

As part of promotions, Forever 21 hosted a treasure hunt inside the mall; the top three winners won vouchers worth Rs 21,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Moreover, the first 200 customers who completed the task got Rs 500 off on shopping.