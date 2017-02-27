Tarak Bhattacharya

COO

Mad Over Donuts

With rich experience in the field of F&B, Tarak Bhattacharya has to his credit the growth of Mad Over Donuts from a mere 12 store set-up in Mumbai to a chain of almost 60 stores across the country today.

A multi-faceted personality, Bhattacharya is at the helm of activities at Mad Over Donuts handling diverse aspects of operations, planning and human resources. Under his leadership, Mad Over Donuts has won many awards and accolades across various platforms with over 10 million delighted guests.

Having started his career at RKHS as a Management Trainee, Bhattacharya then moved to one of India’s first and most successful coffee brands, Barista, where he then went on to Head Operations for India and International Business. He was later appointed as the COO by MGH Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. to handle two of their popular brands Nando’s (South African Peri-peri brand of Restaurants) and Barista for their SAARC markets.

In the year 2011, he that took up the position of COO at Himesh Foods Pvt. Ltd. for their Singaporean based gourmet brand, Mad Over Donuts, which is one of the first entrants in the donuts industry in India.

A complete people’s person, Bhattacharya loves networking and is always up to date with the latest in the Industry. Having worked across continents with diverse cultures, he has a keen sense of understanding local sensibilities and uses it to his advantage.

“I enjoy being in Retail because I can’t imagine myself without the challenges that a retail business brings in. It’s a part of me now and I look forward to each day with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm,” he says.

“One of the biggest challenges for me was to introduce donuts in a market where this concept did not exist at all way back when we started. Moreover, managing backend operations, employee retention and motivation at lower levels has always been a critical area of concern. The employee loyalty at lower levels is always a challenge to manage. At time finding key locations to open store too is an area of concern and involves a lot of time,” he adds, referring to his learnings in retail.

“To achieve full potential, Indian retailers must do a thorough research of the market, understand their customers and keep customers’ interests ahead of theirs,” he notes.