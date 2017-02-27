Future Group brings UK based lifestyle brand Laura Ashley to India

Future Retail Ltd, a part of Future Group, and Laura Ashley has signed an exclusive right and license to establish, own and operate stores and websites in India. Under this agreement, Future Retail Ltd will also have the right to purchase merchandise for sale in India as well as the right to manufacture or order the manufacture of the licensed products from Laura Ashley. Future Retail Ltd will also carry out wholesale distribution.

Laura Ashley is an international lifestyle brand headquartered in London, which specialises in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating and fashion products. The group trades in 446 stores worldwide; 194 of which are located in the UK, Ireland and France, with the remaining 252 being franchise stores situated in 29 territories across the world.

Spokesperson from Laura Ashley commented on the partnership, “Continuing to grow and develop our international presence and explore new partnership opportunities is an important part of our strategy and we have made good progress. We signed a new license partner for the India market which strongly positions the brand for advancing in the territory in the future. We are also pleased to now have a presence in China, having launched a website in December”.

Group CEO at Future Group, Kishore Biyani said, “This partnership is another step towards bringing aspirational products in the market. Customers will now have an even wider range of home furnishings to choose from.”

Future Group is the pioneer in the Indian retail sector and focuses on developing and operating modern retail networks, consumer goods brands and logistics networks for the consumption sector in India.

Future Group believes in developing strong insights on Indian consumers and building businesses based on Indian ideas, as espoused in the group’s core value of ‘Indianness’. The group’s corporate credo is, ‘Rewrite rules, Retail values’.

Future Group operates through its four listed entities – Future Retail Limited, Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, Future Consumer Limited and Future Enterprise Limited.

Collectively, Future Group operates around 18.5 million square feet of retail space in over 240 cities and towns across India and provides direct employment to over 40,000 people. Around 30 million Indians are part of Future Group’s loyalty networks.

Laura Ashley also has a number of Licensing partners in the UK, Europe, Japan, America and Australia.

They operate five main store types comprising mixed product stores home stores, home concession stores, fashion concession stores, gift and accessories stores and a clearance outlet. From traditional retail stores, to mail order catalogues, a stylish website and interior design consultancy service, the group seeks to offer a wide range of ways for people to purchase and be inspired by their products.