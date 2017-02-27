Canon India expands its reach to newer markets

Canon, a leading digital imaging company in India, launched its first Canon Image Square (CIS) at Andaman, Port Blair.

With the exclusive Canon Image Square stores (CIS), the company will provide a complete imaging and printing experience to the users before they buy the product. CIS is an experience store where customers can have complete hands on experience of the products. It offers Canon’s comprehensive range of products in cameras, Inkjet/Laser printers and home printing solutions. The CIS store further consolidates Canon’s position in the imaging industry and ensures a strong foothold that compliments company’s retail expansion plans for India.

Commenting on the launch, Vice President – Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India, Eddie Udagawa said, “We are delighted to expand our retail division business in this part of India. It gives an immense pleasure to announce the launch of first exclusive Canon Image Square in Andaman. Under our robust expansion policy we are targeting untapped markets in India with an aim to create engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer. Our vigorous brand strategy is fashioned with an endeavour to penetrate in Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV cities as we see huge potential from these markets. With an extensive reach in 105 cities across India, we plan to grow manifolds in the retail segment.”

With CIS stores, photography enthusiasts have an exclusive outlet for all-inclusive imaging solutions. It provides complete range of cameras, right from professional to entry level DSLR’s and attractive new compact cameras in PowerShot (zoom series camera) and IXUS (entry level pocket size camera) range. It also provide photography accessories such as tripods, camera bags, memory card, chargers and more. Among other highlights, CIS stores provide photo printing solutions and easy finance facilities such as EMI through various credit cards and paper finance through Bajaj Finance. The staff at the store is professionally trained and is efficient in assisting customers in selecting products in accordance to their specifications and requirement. CIS stores also provide regular training workshops for DSLR camera buyers.

Various innovative sales and marketing tools like live demo of the products, touch and feel experience, trainings and workshops has helped the customers to make informed purchases and strengthen the brand’s relationship across India.

The brand has opened 220 CIS stores across 105 cities and is planning to open 260 CIS stores by the end of 2017.