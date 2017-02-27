Ambience Carnival concludes with a bang

A three-day long ‘Ambience Carnival’ organized by Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, intended to entertain people with live music, fashion, food and entertainment, was concluded on Sunday. The carnival had all the ingredients of a perfect mela, which attracted hundreds of people from all walks of life. Food zone, which was set up in association with The Grub Fest, offered a good culinary experience to the visitors.

All through the three days of the fest, people continued to pour in making the carnival grand and unforgettable. Young and old alike were seen excitedly engaged in the activities lined up during the carnival. Live musical performances by renowned musical bands and artists like Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa; Haryanvi singer and rapper Fazilpuria; Chandigarh based young duo artists Hari & Sukhmani; Music producer and disc jockey Tatva K; Electro duo Alpha x omega; famous female DJ Duo Nina Shah & Malika Haydon (The Elektrovertz fame); DJ Saif Khan; Beatcrush (DJ/Producer and Instrumentalist, Siddharth Sethi) enthralled the audience with their spectacular renditions of Punjabi music, Bollywood hits and Electronic music.

The carnival also witnessed food zone enticing the guests with different flavours. Restaurants such as {Niche} Cafe 2.0 Cafe & Bar, Al Yousuf, Bunta Bar, CJ’s Fresh, DoggyStyle, Dunkin Donuts, Fluffles, Fork ‘N’ Spoon, Iqbal’s, Koyla Kebab, Oh So Stoned!, Waffle Factory, Twigly and many more displayed their signature delicacies and gave customers a chance to enjoy variety of scrumptious food under one roof. Other attractions included entertaining performance by clowns, RJ performances and flea market comprising of stalls for clothing, accessories, jewellery, home décor and home-made food products.

Talking about the success of the carnival Director, Ambience Mall, Arjun Gehlot said, “I am thrilled to witness that a large number of people have turned up for our carnival, which created an entertaining environment for our audience. A series of activities like live music performances, food fest, flea market and other recreational activities were well appreciated by the crowd. Live performances by all the artists and scrumptious food at the food stalls here was a grand treat for visitors. We will continue to organize more such cultural events in our mall to keep entertaining our customers.”