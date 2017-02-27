RAW Pressery awarded at 10th Annual Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards

The 10th Annual Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards powered by India Gate Basmati Rice has honoured RAW Pressery for ‘Best example of a Brand-Retailer partnership to drive category growth and profitability’. RAW Pressery is the first cold pressed juice brand to be introduced in India, with the aim of offering consumers a convenient way of boosting health on-the-go.

Receiving this award is a significant recognition for the 3-year-old Mumbai based startup which is a pioneer in their category. The company has grown from strength to strength and is expanding business each day to continue to be India’s largest clean label Food & Beverage Company.

It follows the principle of engaging with the retailers’ loyalty to derive insights about shopping patterns and trends. This has helped the brand gather the pulse of shoppers and driving conversions at the store.

Launched in the year 2008, Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards is India’s most prestigious accolades for food and food service retailers. The awards acknowledge the rising importance of modern food & grocery retail, and its crucial role in the evolution of effective marketing and distribution of food and grocery brands in the country.