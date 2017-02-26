Shoppers Stop sells 5 per cent in airport retail venture

Retail chain Shoppers Stop has sold almost its entire 5 per cent stake in airport retail venture Nuance Group Fashion and Luxury Duty-Free Private for an undisclosed sum.

“The company’s shareholding in Nuance Group Fashion and Luxury Duty-Free Private Ltd (NGFL) has been reduced from 5 per cent to 0.00035 per cent of the paid-up share capital of NGFL,” Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

According to PTI report: Started in 2006, Nuance, through its joint venture with Shoppers Stop Ltd, has been present in the Indian travel retail market for over five years now.

The company operates duty-free shops at arrival and departure halls at the Bengaluru International Airport