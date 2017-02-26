Shoppers Stop sells 5 per cent in airport retail venture

    Retail chain has sold almost its entire 5 per cent stake in airport retail venture and for an undisclosed sum.

    Started in 2006, Nuance, through its joint venture with Shoppers Stop Ltd, has been present in the Indian travel retail market for over five years now

    “The company’s shareholding in Nuance Group Fashion and Luxury Duty-Free Private Ltd (NGFL) has been reduced from 5 per cent to 0.00035 per cent of the paid-up share capital of NGFL,” Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

    According to PTI report: Started in 2006, Nuance, through its joint venture with Shoppers Stop Ltd, has been present in the Indian travel retail market for over five years now.

    The company operates duty-free shops at arrival and departure halls at the Bengaluru International Airport

